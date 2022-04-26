Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): New evidence reveals that Fox News host Sean Hannity was in talks with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to help former President Donald Trump win the 2020 elections.

Contained in a massive trove of text messages, former White House Chief turned over to the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, is a number of text messages between Fox's primetime host and Meadows, The Hill reported citing CNN's report.

On the afternoon of the election, CNN reported, Hannity texted Meadows to ask about turnout in North Carolina.

Meadows responded: "Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote."

"Yes sir," Hannity replied. "On it. Any place, in particular, we need a push."

"Pennsylvania. NC AZ," Meadows wrote. "Nevada."

"Got it. Everywhere," Hannity said.

Texts exchanged between Hannity and Laura Ingraham, another prime-time host on Fox, had first surfaced late last year when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chairwoman of the select committee, read into the congressional record a series of messages sent to Meadows and obtained by the panel.

Hannity, who as per the report, is a close personal friend of Trump, had hosted the former president for an interview on at least one occasion since he left the White House, The Hill reported.

On January 6 last year, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers met to certify President Biden's electoral win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)