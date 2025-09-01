Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): A fresh polio case has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, raising the country's total to 24 in 2025, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad's National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Pakistan remains one of the last two countries globally, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic. Despite ongoing eradication efforts, security concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation continue to hinder progress.

The NIH confirmed that the latest case was detected in a 20-month-old infant from southern KP's Tank district, taking the province's tally to 16, Dawn reported. Fifteen of these cases have been reported from southern KP, the NIH added.

Last week, the KP government launched a polio immunisation drive with a focus on the southern districts, where vaccination teams have faced significant resistance, Dawn stated.

Highlighting the ongoing prevalence of polio in southern KP, the NIH said, "A comprehensive strategic Roadmap for Polio eradication in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been developed and finalised. The plan incorporates microplanning innovations, gap analyses, and targeted strategies and interventions to address persistent challenges."

To curb the rising cases, the NIH said a polio campaign will be carried out in the province's south from September 15 to 18. The three-day drive will target Bannu, Bajaur, and seven districts of the Dera Ismail Khan division, Dawn reported.

In its statement, the NIH appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and ensure their children complete the immunisation course.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause permanent paralysis. The only protection is through repeated oral polio vaccine doses for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations, Dawn added.

The NIH's call for parental cooperation underscores that sustained community participation remains crucial to Pakistan's fight to fully eradicate polio. (ANI)

