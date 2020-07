Albany (US), Jul 18 (AP) The number people hospitalised with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08 per cent of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

Also Read | Lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba From July 19 to 24: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to check the spread of the virus.

"(W)e remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said in a prepared release.

Also Read | Sir Ian Botham Set to Be Made a Peer by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Supporting Brexit: Report.

Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is set to begin a scaled-down version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process Monday that will allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds and professional sports teams to play to empty seats.

More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)