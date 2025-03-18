New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, chaired an education-focused event at IIT Delhi, reaffirming the deep academic ties between New Zealand and India. The event celebrated the New Zealand Centre, a flagship initiative that brings together all New Zealand universities in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a New Zealand Dollar 60,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, reinforcing New Zealand's commitment to supporting Indian students. Additionally, a unique Virtual Internship Programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand's innovative work culture.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India's national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated, "New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage. Through the initiatives announced today we are fostering deeper connections and empowering future leaders and innovators."

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "At IIT Delhi, we are dedicated to fostering global academic collaborations that drive innovation and research excellence. Our partnership with New Zealand through the New Zealand Centre has facilitated knowledge exchange, joint research, and student mobility. By focusing on areas like sustainability and disaster resilience, we are addressing real-world challenges with a shared commitment to innovation. The introduction of the Virtual Internship Programme and expanded research collaborations will further enhance global exposure and industry experience for our students."

The gathering was attended by guests from IIT Delhi, the New Zealand delegation, and notable alumni, exemplifying the strong academic and cultural bonds between the two nations. (ANI)

