Wellington [New Zealand], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand has recorded 6,498 new community cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

In addition, 76 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the border.

Currently, 487 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,357,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

