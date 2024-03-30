Ontario [Canada], March 30 (ANI): Anticipating a surge of visitors for the upcoming total solar eclipse, the Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency "out of an abundance of caution."

In a news release, officials emphasised the declaration as a proactive step to ensure readiness for the "once-in-a-lifetime event," CTV News reported.

"Declaring a State of Emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act strengthens the tools the region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise," the release stated.

Niagara Falls, situated in the path of totality, has been identified as one of the prime locations globally to witness the solar spectacle on April 8, according to CTV News.

"On April 8, the spotlight will be on Niagara as thousands of visitors join us to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we will be ready to shine," remarked Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

"I would like to thank all of our local governments, first responders, and community organisations who have been working together diligently to make sure our community is able to offer a safe and unforgettable experience, both for our visitors, and for all those who call Niagara home," Bradley added.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati projected an influx of up to one million visitors to the city for the eclipse, comparing it to the previous major event that drew a crowd of about 150,000--Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across Niagara Falls 12 years ago.

Hotel prices have skyrocketed in anticipation of the event, with some establishments charging over USD 1,000 per night for rooms around the eclipse date.

"It's going to be crazy," remarked Diodati earlier this month. "We are trying to prepare for the biggest event in the history of the city by far," CTV News reported. (ANI)

