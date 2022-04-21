Mexico City, Apr 21 (AP) The Pacific coast of Nicaragua was rattled by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake early Wednesday.

But the country's national disaster prevention agency did not immediately report any damages or deaths.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin Orders Troops To Block Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred about 36 miles (58 km) west south-west of the coastal town of Masachapa, which itself is located southwest of the capital, Managua.

The quake hit Wednesday at around 1:42 am local time (7:42 am UTC).

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll On Her 96th Birthday.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said the quake was felt along the coast, and officials were monitoring for any reports of damage. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)