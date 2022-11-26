Karachi, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces killed nine members of the outlawed outfit Baloch Republican Army during a raid in their hideout in the country's restive Balochistan province, the army's media wing said on Saturday.

Three members of the outfit, who were injured in the operation, were later arrested.

The security forces conducted a raid in Kohlu district in Balochistan province after receiving a tip-off that members of the outfit were holed up in the area, the Inter Services Public Relations wing of the Pakistan Army said.

The special operation began around 6 am in Kohlu district on Saturday, during which intense firing took place between the insurgents and the security forces, it said.

“These terrorists were also involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion rackets and attacks on security forces in the area,” a statement from the Pakistan Army said.

The militants who were killed carried out attacks on engineers and labourers who came to Balochistan province on several assignments from other regions.

A search operation was underway in the area to eliminate any other militant hideout, it said.

There was no immediate statement from the BRA.

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass.

It is also home to the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

