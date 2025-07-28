Tehran [Iran], July 28 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry has clarified that there are currently no official plans for President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Afghanistan, describing his recent remarks about a possible trip to Kabul as a personal gesture rather than a formal diplomatic initiative, Khaama Press reported.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated, "There are no official plans for President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Afghanistan at this time." He added that the president's recent comment expressing willingness to visit Kabul was "a personal expression of goodwill," not part of any scheduled visit.

According to Khaama Press, the clarification follows remarks made by Pezeshkian to Foreign Ministry officials on Sunday, where he said he was "ready to travel to Kabul" to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul also shared Pezeshkian's statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, prompting speculation about whether Tehran may be considering a shift toward formal engagement with the Taliban-led administration.

Khaama Press further reported that Baghaei addressed these speculations, stating, "Tehran has not made any decision on the matter yet," in reference to potential recognition of the Taliban government. He also said Iran respects Russia's recent move to recognize the Taliban regime but clarified that Iran has taken no similar step so far.

Diplomatic observers cited by Khaama Press believe the clarification signals Iran's cautious approach as it seeks to balance potential outreach to Afghanistan with regional sensitivities and broader international expectations.

Analysts noted that any future visit by Pezeshkian, if officially planned, would carry significant diplomatic weight, influencing Afghanistan's standing and Iran's strategic posture in the region.

Underscoring this potential shift, Iran has also announced plans to launch three international passenger rail routes, including a key link to Afghanistan, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and deepening bilateral engagement, Khaama Press reported.

According to Jabar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iranian Railways and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the new rail links will connect Iran with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.

Zakeri said a direct passenger service between Tehran and Ankara is one of the flagship projects. "This will build on the existing Tehran-Van line in Turkey," he noted, adding that "talks are underway between officials of both countries on fares and financial arrangements." The line is expected to become operational within two months, as reported by Khaama Press.

The second proposed route will connect Tehran and Mashhad to Herat in western Afghanistan. Zakeri said the service will commence "once travel document issues between the two countries are resolved."

Iranian media cited by Khaama Press reported that the route will initially reach Rozanak, near Herat, before being extended into the city itself following the completion of a 70-kilometre stretch by Iranian firms.

The third international route will link Mashhad with Mary in Turkmenistan, further enhancing Iran's rail access to Central Asia.

"These new routes will not only boost tourism but also strengthen Iran's economic and trade ties with its neighbours, particularly in Central Asia," Zakeri said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Once the network is fully operational, it is expected to facilitate smoother passenger movement and provide improved access from Iran to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, reinforcing the role of rail in regional integration. (ANI)

