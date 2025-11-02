New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): It has been reported that Shambhavi Adhikari, a citizen of Nepal heading to Berlin was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and was sent back to Kathmandu. The incident has been wrongly portrayed as bias / discrimination against Nepali citizens, said a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the release, "It is to clarify that the Indian immigration authorities have no role to play in this entire episode. The said passenger arrived from Kathmandu by Air India and was transiting through Delhi. She was stopped while boarding the connecting flight of Qatar Airways. It was the airlines which decided not to let her undertake her onward travel to Germany, considering her visa validity, and flew her back to Kathmandu. This is usually undertaken in accordance with the destination country's rules / requirements. She then rescheduled her travel dates and later travelled, taking another route from Kathmandu."

Also Read | Maldives Bans Tobacco: Mohamed Muizzu Government Enforces Nationwide Tobacco Ban for People Born in 2007 and After.

International transit passengers are not required to approach Indian Immigration for their onward journey, and this is a matter between the airlines and the passenger, with absolutely no role for Indian immigration authorities.

India values its strong relationship with Nepal and reassures that no Indian authority has any bias or discrimination against citizens of Nepal. (ANI)

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says 'No Decision Yet on Ground Strikes Inside Venezuela'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)