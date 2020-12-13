Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): A week after seven patients died in Peshawar due to lack of oxygen cylinders, the coronavirus patients in the Makran Division, are now facing difficulties as there are no ventilators.

According to a report by ARY News, with lack of health facilities, especially ventilators and oxygen cylinders, the infected patients are facing difficulties recovering from complications as despite a government announcement, there was no ventilator installation.

Meanwhile, the Division recorded as many as 719 cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

On December 6, as many as seven coronavirus patients died in Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital as the oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi failed to reach the hospital on time.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, as many as 435,056 people in Pakistan tested Covid-19 positive and 8,724 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

