London [UK], January 13 (ANI): Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday highlighted the decimating freedom of women and girls in Iran, saying that they have long been restricted from all aspects of public life.

Yousafzai further said that the restrictions have spanned across several spectrums and go way beyond the classroom.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Grok AI Chatbot Embraced by Pentagon Amid Global Outcry of Deepfakes and Safety Concerns.

In a post on X, she said, "The protests in Iran cannot be separated from the long-standing, state-imposed restrictions on girls' and women's autonomy, in all aspects of public life including education. Iranian girls, like girls everywhere, demand a life with dignity."

https://x.com/Malala/status/2010824507397980646?s=20

Also Read | US Accuses Russia of 'Dangerous and Inexplicable Escalation' of War in Ukraine As Donald Trump Seeks Peace.

"The people of Iran have long warned about this repression, at great personal risk, and their voices have been silenced for decades. These restrictions exist within a wider system of gendered control shaped by segregation, surveillance, and punishment -- one that limits freedom, choice, and safety far beyond the classroom," she added.

Yousafzai said that the Iranian women have the right to determine their political future, and that must be free from external forces.

"They demand their voices be heard and the right to determine their political future. That future must be driven by the Iranian people, and include the leadership of Iranian women and girls -- not external forces or oppressive regimes. I stand with the people and girls of Iran in their call for freedom and dignity. They deserve to determine their own future," she stated.

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad also highlighted the reported crackdown by the regime on the protestsors, "Thousands have been killed and injured , but see how, Iranians, flooding the streets of different cities in Iran and chanting against the dictator. This is what real bravery looks like."

Large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to a report by the Human Rights News Agency on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump continues to keep "all options on the table" in dealing with Iran, including military action, while emphasising that diplomacy remains his preferred first step. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)