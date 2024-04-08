Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Nontoxic arsenic powder was found in the "suspicious and threatening letters" received by judges of the Supreme of Pakistan and different high courts, according to an investigation report, ARY News said.

The investigation report on suspicious and threatening letters has been sent to the Ministry of Interior.

Notably, at least 10 judges of the Supreme Court including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and five of the Lahore High Court (LHC) received the suspicious letters.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court has also received such letters.

According to the report, two separate cases of these suspicious letters have been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Two Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) teams have been constituted to visit the stores in Rawalpindi and Islamabad where arsenic powder is sold, and the investigators are investigating these locations as of now.

According to the report, the names of the letter senders have been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), while the writing and ink on the envelopes have been forwarded to experts for analysis.

It further stated that daily progress updates are sent to the high courts and the apex court, the ARY News said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the federal government will investigate the issue of 'suspicious letters' received by judges.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, he said this matter will be taken up with a sense of responsibility, and emphasized that there should be no politics on this matter.

The inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, Sharif said, adding the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter. (ANI)

