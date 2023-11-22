Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Seoul, Nov 22 (AP) South Korea says that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but that the launch likely failed.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday the North Korean launch was made from the North's capital region on Wednesday night.

Also Read | US Warned India After Its Authorities Thwarted Plot To Assassinate Khalistan Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American Soil: Report.

It says the North Korean missile was believed to have failed but didn't elaborate.

The North Korean missile launch came a day after it launched a spy satellite. North Korea has claimed to have put the satellite into orbit. (AP)

Also Read | Singapore: Four Indian Nationals Imprisoned for Conspiring to Steal Apparel From Retail Store.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)