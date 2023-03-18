Tokyo [Japan], March 18 (ANI): Japanese firm NTT Communications has presented its latest achievement in the form of a cooperative project called "Open Hub".

This project aims to solve the problems of decreasing labor power, succession of skill, and diversity of work style.

Since its establishment in October 2021, Open Hub has grown to a group of 1,300 companies, 3,000 researchers, and 400 NTT staff. They are called "catalysts," which loosely translates to "connecting people.

With the help of digital human technology, NTT Com has developed a human-like face and talking avatar called "CONN". She is the 401th Catalyst.

CONN Catalyst said, "My name is CONN. The name is derived from the word "CONNECT," which refers to a bridge between various people. Make it a bridge that connects everyone. It matches the vision of NTT Group, and I am working to feel like it is my destiny."

Her face is composed of nine NTT Com catalysts. Her voice and motion are produced by AI. Catalyst Ms. Conn will be appearing at events, shows, company receptions, and clothing stores in the near future.

Seigo Tomatsu, NTT Com Open Hub said, "We created "CONN" insisting on humanlike looks and motion, with a voice produced by AI technology. The difference from the usual Metaverse avatar is to seek a more human element."

The name is "Mobile Space Statistics." On the display, a wide landscape and explanation of place are reflected. Through this application, viewers can get statistics on each day's population, gender, age, and where they came from. Out of town? Out of city? Out of prefecture?

Those data will be useful for various businesses. The fusion of virtual space and real space is progressing. Setting the virtual glass, people can get virtual space's information with a real image of their avatar. Its avatar will navigate to the destination of the real world.

Seigo Tomatsu, NTT Com Open Hub said, "Regarding the decreasing labor force population, Japan and aging Asian countries have the same problem. Stopping the development of society is not correct. Referring to the decreasing labor force, we should try to find a solution to raise productivity. Digital technology works; alternatively, we human beings. And a human being can try to solve more complicated and creative problems. I would like to tackle various problems by sharing roles like this."

NTT Com's Open Hub hopes to accelerate cooperation beyond borders, which will contribute in building a better society. (ANI)

