Brasilia [Brazil], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,591 to 21,532,558 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 451 to 599,810 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Federal Judge Halts Law.

More than 20.5 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 17,893 new coronavirus cases, with 530 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US City in Mississippi Delta Region to Install Mahatma Gandhi’s Bronze Bust.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)