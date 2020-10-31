Brasilia [Brazil], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 22,282 to 5,516,658 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 508 to 159,477 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 26,106 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 513 new fatalities.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 9.03 million and 8.08 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 45.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

