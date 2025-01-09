Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train dedicated to the Indian diaspora, in Bhubaneswar.

Sharing a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology wrote, "Dekho Apna Desh. PM @narendramodi Ji flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his delight in joining PM Modi at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and said that the takeaway from the convention would be an India that is "confident, modernizing and inclusive."

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to join PM @narendramodi, Governor Hari Babu, CM @MohanMOdisha, other dignitaries and our Pravasi friends at the inaugural session of the 18th #PravasiBharatiyaDivas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha."

"The takeaway from #PBD2025 will clearly be a Bharat that is confident, modernizing and inclusive, where tradition and technology go hand in hand. Extend my best wishes for a productive convention," the post added.

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in the 21st century, emphasising the country's potential to meet the global demand for skilled talent.

PM Modi during his address also asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations."

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Modi said, "21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale. For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent."

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the event, PM Modi expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said, "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

He added, "Friends, we give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today."

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand welcome from Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday as he arrived for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)

