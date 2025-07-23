Ankara, Jul 23 (AP) Syria's interim government has requested Turkiye's support to strengthen its defence capabilities, Turkish officials said, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that increased tensions in Syria and drew intervention by Israel.

The defence ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said Wednesday that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organisations,” including the Islamic State group.

Also Read | 'Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi As Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim '25 Times'.

Turkiye — which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria — was working toward providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria's defence capacity, the officials added.

Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment. (AP)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on 2-Nation Visit to UK and Maldives, Hopes To Solidify Bilateral Relations (Watch Videos).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)