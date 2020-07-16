Oklahoma [US], July 16 (ANI): The US state of Oklahoma's Governor John Stitt on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and [the] results came back positive," Stitt said. "I feel fine. ... I am now isolated away from my family. I will be working from home until it is safe to get back to normal life."

Also Read | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Under COVID-19 Quarantine, Bitten Hard by Emu-Like Bird at Presidential Palace.

Stitt said he would not have been contagious before last Saturday and was having all his personal contacts traced.

"I would not have been contagious since before Saturday I did not have the traditional symptoms of COVID. ... I feel fine, slightly achy," Stitt said.

Also Read | Ivanka Trump's Tweet With Can of Goya Beans Raises Question of Federal Ethics Law Violation.

Oklahoma has so far reported 424 deaths from the COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)