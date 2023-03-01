New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to launch a new exchange scheme for young British and Indian professionals to live and work in the two countries.

The foreign secretary will also announce that the UK is to appoint a Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region. This envoy is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020) and it demonstrates its commitment to the region and tech-diplomacy.

The new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK's status as a science and tech superpower while working with its partners in the region in areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

Also, on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Secretary will meet his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The statement said they are expected to discuss progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, which aims to bolster the two countries' ties in defence and security, trade and investment.

He will also visit IIT Delhi later on Wednesday.

"During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi today (Wednesday), the Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years," the statement said.

Foreign Secretary Cleverly said India is a hugely important partner to the UK and 'the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost industries for the future".

"This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities," Cleverly said further in the statement.

"India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be sending our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries," he added.

India has the world's third highest number of tech unicorns and start-ups, with 108 start-ups gaining the unicorn status of a private company valued at over USD 1 billion. This announcement illustrates the UK's clear commitment to boosting partnerships in India and across South Asia.

On Thursday, the Foreign Secretary will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting to work with partners to advance global efforts on food and energy security, climate change and development.

According to the statement, he will continue to call Russia out at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

If the war were to end today, the effects of the exacerbated food insecurity would still run into 2027, it added.

Later, the Foreign Secretary will also address an India-Europe business event in the capital where he will reaffirm the UK's commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India. With more links than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK-India trading relationship is already worth £34 billion, growing by £10 billion in one year. (ANI)

