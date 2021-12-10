Baku [Azerbaijan], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): One Armenian soldier died as a result of a shooting at the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 10, at around noon [08:00 GMT], as a result of a shootout caused by the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, one person from the Armenian side was killed, several soldiers were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | UNHCR Expresses Concern About Rapid Migration Under Taliban Rule in Afghanistan.

Further information about the incident will be released later, the ministry noted.

Earlier on Friday, the Armenian military said it repelled an assault by Azerbaijani troops on its military bases at their common border. The resulting shootout stopped at 09:30 GMT, the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Joe Biden Set to Make First Late-Night TV Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)