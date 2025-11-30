New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft landed in Colombo today carrying disaster response supplies.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft C130J carrying approx 10 tons of disaster response supplies, BHISHM Cubes and a medical team for on-site training and support has landed in Colombo."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1995159390815744448?s=20

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircrafts and IAF continues to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Evacuation of Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah continues through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights. Two Indian Air Force flights, an IL 76 with 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C 130 J with 76 passengers to Delhi (Hindon), have taken off from Colombo. Further evacuation of stranded passengers through commercial airlines are also underway."

"Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all assistance to stranded Indian passengers and facilitating their swift travel back home. Any stranded Indian passenger in Sri Lanka can reach out on the Emergency Help Desk No: +94 773727832 or reach out to the Airline counters now operational at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo," it added.

https://x.com/IndiainSL/status/1995127668619247739?s=20

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1995068385739358579?s=20

In a post on X, it said, "Cyclone Ditwah- Ongoing Ops: Even as relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has simultaneously pressed into domestic support operations. An IAF C-17 has airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai, enabling rapid deployment of over 300 NDRF personnel and around 35 tonnes of essential gear." (ANI)

