Tel Aviv [Israel], October 28 (ANI): As the ground operations in Gaza continue, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday said that the IDF has stepped up its operations in Gaza and the fight will continue until they get any new orders, reported Israeli-based i24NEWS.

"I've now completed the daily situation assessment. I have summarized the directions of action regarding the main efforts, the military effort, the effort to free the hostages, the civilian effort, and the humanitarian effort," he said.

He further said that the Israeli military attacked terrorist operatives, adding, "We attacked above ground and below ground. We attacked terrorist operatives. And at all levels, in all places. The instructions to the forces are clear. The operation will continue until new orders are given."

Emphasizing that Israeli Defence Forces passed a stage in the war tonight, Gallant said that the grounding guards are shaken, reported i24 NEWS.

"In the other sectors, we are preparing to protect the civilians of Israel to maintain their safety. We do this in the north, in the centre, and everywhere else. And we begin this broadcast by heading down south," he added.

Moreover, he highlighted that it is not really a binary shift, "It's more of a gradual escalation. This is the third day in a row that I've been here on the Gaza border, and there's been a noticeable increase on each of those days that the bombardment by Israel has stepped up a notch."

According to The Times of Israel, during the raid, the IDF says tank forces directed a combat helicopter to strike a building in the Gaza Strip, where a number of Hamas members were gathered.

Meanwhile, warning sirens are again activated in cities across Israel as Hamas terrorists in Gaza launch a fresh rocket salvo at the area, reported The Times of Israel.

Earlier today, the IDF issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south "immediately", saying that the window "to act" is closing as Israel continues to expand its operations in Gaza.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south and added that moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.

He said, "Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end."

Hagari said that the impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity.

"We won't forget that. And the kidnapping of over 200 Israelis. We will not forget," Hagari said.

"To the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Move south. For your own safety, move south. This is not a mere precaution. It is an urgent plea for the safety of the civilians in Gaza," he further added. (ANI)

