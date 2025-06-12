The Dalles (Oregon), Jun 12 (AP) A wildfire in Oregon prompted officials to close nearly 32 kilometres of an interstate in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday as smoke obscured visibility and fire crews responded to the blaze.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Interstate 84 was closed between Hood River and The Dalles. Hood River, a popular tourist destination about 89 kilometres east of Portland, is home to some 8,000 people, and more than 15,000 people live in The Dalles further east.

Photos shared by the department showed flames burning alongside and in the median of the highway as wind gusts fanned smoke. A water-dropping helicopter and a plane dropping fire retardant helped fight the fire from above. The fire broke out on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson David House said in an email that the interstate will be closed indefinitely, "due not only to the wildfires but also due to the extreme danger of driving in smoke."

Evacuations were ordered northwest of The Dalles, including along I-84 and areas further inland, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

Two temporary shelters, including one at a middle school, are set to be opened in The Dalles, the sheriff's office said.

Washington state's transportation department said a separate brush fire has closed 13 kilometres of State Route 14, which also runs along the Columbia River.

Authorities urged people travelling in the area to use alternate routes. (AP)

