Kyiv [Ukraine], February 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) said that the outcomes of the trilateral talks with the United States and Russia in Geneva were not "sufficient."

In a video message on X, Zelenskyy said that sensitive political matters, including possible compromises to end the ongoing war, were not "sufficiently worked through."

He announced that the next meeting will take place later this month.

"As of today, we cannot say that the outcome of the meetings in Geneva is sufficient. The military representatives discussed certain issues seriously and substantively. However, sensitive political matters, issues of possible compromises, and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently worked through. We are counting on the next meeting, and it would be right for it to take place still in February," the Ukrainian President said.

The Geneva talks are part of ongoing international efforts, mediated by the US, to find a negotiated settlement to the war between Ukraine and Russia, which began in February 2022. According to Al Jazeera, the Geneva discussions follow two rounds of negotiations brokered by the US, held in the United Arab Emirates in January and early February.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary Service head Diana Davityan said that Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the ruling party faction David Arakhamia participated in a closed-door meeting in Geneva with Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and head of the Russian delegation.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Zelenskyy claimed Russia launched a massive strike with 29 missiles and about 400 drones before the Geneva trilateral talks began.

According to a statement by Zelenskyy, nine people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy slammed Moscow, saying that the strike shows its "true intent." The Ukrainian President claimed that Kyiv shot down 25 of 29 missiles fired by Russia.

He said, "In the massive strike with which the Russians began the day, 29 missiles of various types were fired, and 25 were shot down. This is an important result for our air defence, and once again, we emphasise that air defence is a daily necessity. I thank all our partners who understand this. Russia greets with a strike even the very day new formats begin in Geneva--trilateral and bilateral with the United States. This very clearly shows what Russia wants and what it is truly intent on. Almost 400 drones were launched as well." (ANI)

