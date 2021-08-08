Paris [France] August 8 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 2,30,000 people took part in protests against sanitary passes throughout France on Saturday, 17,000 of which were in Paris, news agencies reported citing the country's Interior Ministry.

Some 2,37,000 people took to the streets in Paris and other French cities to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the medical staff and sanitary passes, according to the news. The most numerous of the rallies, with about 17,000 participants, began at the Pont de Neuilly subway station in Paris after 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT). The protesters finished their procession at the Place du Chatelet after three hours of walking. The yellow vests movement members reportedly joined the march.

Also Read | UK Eases Travel Restrictions for India by Moving the Country From Its 'Red' to 'Amber' List.

The demonstration was largely peaceful, but in the 17th arrondissement clashes between the police and the opponents of anti-COVID-19 measures flared up, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier. The police pepper-sprayed the crowd, and after that, the demonstrators followed their route.

The Constitutional Council of France approved the expanded usage of sanitary passes for cafes, restaurants, shopping centres, starting August 9.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 202 Million, Deaths Surge to Over 4.28 Million.

Last weekend, over 200,000 people protested against the passes country-wide, and 14,250 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

Since July 21, the sanitary passes have been effective in museums, theatres, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and at all events involving over 50 people. The sanitary passes indicate if the bearer has been COVID-19 vaccinated, or has antibodies, or possesses a negative coronavirus test result. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)