Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily laid down their arms and joined the Donetsk People's Republic and those injured were given medical assistance, Daria Morozova, the DPR's human rights envoy, said on Saturday.

"We are talking about more than 40 people who took part in the hostilities in the south and were abandoned by their commanders in positions without communication and support. Including women and those wounded. While talking to them, I became convinced that their decision to surrender was voluntary," Morozova said in a statement.

Those wounded were provided with full medical assistance, she noted.

Morozova confirmed that all Ukrainian soldiers who had voluntarily surrendered can return home after the special operation is over and the situation gets normal. (ANI/Sputnik)

