Madrid [Spain], November 5 (ANI): About 700 migrants travelling on four different boats near the Canary Islands in Spain were rescued on Saturday, CNN reported, quoting Spanish officials.

The official emergency services account for the Canary Islands was posted on "X," formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

According to CNN, there were about 247 people on one boat, 238 on another, and 254 on the other two. Of those on board, 12 are being treated in hospitals, two were found dead, and two more died in hospitals, according to officials.

Notably, the Canaries archipelago lies off Morocco's west coast.

According to information released by Spain's Interior Ministry on Thursday, 30,075 migrants landed in the Canary Islands by boat between January 1 and October 31, which is more than twice as many as arrived during the same time in 2022. (ANI)

