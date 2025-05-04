New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday welcomed Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed gratitude for his solidarity and condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In her welcome speech, President Murmu said, "I am very pleased to welcome President Joao Lourenco of Angola and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Lourenco is on his first State visit to India. This is a historic occasion as this is the first high-level visit between us in the last four decades, and it comes at a time when both countries are celebrating forty years of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations."

In her remarks, President Murmu highlighted that terror attack in Pahalgam demonstrated that the international community needs to take concrete steps to prevent terrorism.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of the Government and the people of India for the strong support you have expressed following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident has once again demonstrated that the international community needs to take concrete steps to prevent terrorism and those who promote it," she said.

President Murmu also acknowledged Angola's role in promoting peace across the African continent, saying, "We appreciate the role you have played as a mediator in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle and West Africa region. India stands by your commitment to promoting peace and security in the African continent."

Earlier, Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, who is on a state visit to India, condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and expressed his solidarity with the people of India.

"Angola was one of the first to react immediately after the sad events in the Kashmir region, where human lives were victimised. In due time, we made the Indian authorities realise our feelings of sorrow for the Indian people and their families. Since it was an act of terrorism and Angola obviously condemns any terrorism, regardless of where it is committed," the Angolan president said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

