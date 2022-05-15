Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Former Pakistan ambassador to Italy, Nadeem Riaz was sacked on Sunday for harassing a woman official in 2018.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq decided to dismiss the head of mission of the Pakistani embassy in Italy after allegations of harassment were proved, reported The Express Tribune.

Riaz, Pakistan's head of mission in Italy, was accused by Saira Imdad Ali, a Grade 20 officer in the Ministry of Commerce, of harassment at the workplace.

The ombudsperson sacked Nadeem and imposed a fine of Rs 5 million, which would be paid to the complainant as compensation, and directed that a copy of the decision should be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within seven days, reported The Express Tribune.

In her complaint, Saira had stated that while she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy in 2018, Nadeem, who was heading it, asked her to visit other cities in other countries, which was not related to her employment.

She further said that Nadeem forced her to listen to his stories on a daily basis, the language of which was objectionable, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

