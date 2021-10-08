Islamabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Warning that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan, a high-level meeting of the country's civilian and military leadership on Friday emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbouring country.

During the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was given a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan, the Dawn News reported, quoting a press statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The NSC is the highest forum in Pakistan for coordination on security issues.

"The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis," the statement said.

The importance of international coordination on "constructive political and economic engagement" with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted during the meeting.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents. The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

The Taliban have put in place a hardline interim 33-member Cabinet that has no women and includes UN-designated terrorists. The Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

The NSC members stressed that the evolving situation in the region was "extremely complex", and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

"Agreeing with this view, the prime minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort," the PMO said.

Khan issued directions for the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent "any negative spillover" into Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters at a press conference held after the meeting.

The outgoing Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present at the meeting.

According to interior minister Rasheed, border management formed part of the discussion, besides all issues pertaining to the current situation in Pakistan.

