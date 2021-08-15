Islamabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Pakistan said on Sunday that it was closely watching the evolving situation in the neighbouring Afghanistan while making efforts for a political settlement, as the Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and moved closer to retaking full control of the war-torn country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri issued a statement about the current situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban control large areas of the country,

“Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for a political settlement. We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis,” he said.

Chaudhri said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul was extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of the Pakistan International Airlines flights.

He said a special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, the media, and others.

The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

The collapse of Jalalabad leaves Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and six other provincial capitals out of the country's 34. US

President Joe Biden in April announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades.

Since the US-led invasion that ousted the Taliban after the September 11, 2001 attacks, America has spent more than USD 1 trillion in fighting and rebuilding in Afghanistan.

About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan troops, Taliban insurgents and Afghan civilians.

