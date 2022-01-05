Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 898 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, the country has confirmed 1,298,763 cases so far, including 1,257,600 recoveries. Pakistan currently has 12,213 active cases that are under treatment in hospitals, including 652 in critical condition, reported Xinhua.

NCOC data confirms that five more deaths were recorded on Tuesday due to the pandemic. With this, the overall death toll reached 28,950.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 483,648 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 445,940 cases, reported the news agency.

Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is increasing at a "fast pace" in the country and cautioned people to take precautionary measures and get vaccinated. (ANI)

