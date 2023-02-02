Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) In a setback to former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, a high court on Thursday dismissed his petition against the country's top election body's verdict in the prohibited funding case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a long-awaited case filed in November 2014, issued its verdict on August 2 last year, holding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan responsible for hiding its funding.

It ruled that the political party led by the cricketer-turned-prime minister received millions of dollars in prohibited funds from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals, including a US-Indian businesswoman, and ordered that notice be issued, seeking an explanation from the PTI as to why the prohibited funds it received should not be forfeited.

The party then challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a three-member larger bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar concluded the hearing last month but reserved the judgment.

The court issued a short verdict on Thursday and dismissed the petitions by endorsing the ECP's fact-finding report on PTI funding and the decision to issue a show-cause notice to the party.

The PTI leaders can challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, or the party would have to contest the case in the ECP, where the funds can be confiscated, and its leader Khan penalised for providing wrong statements about the financial affairs of the party. PTI SH

