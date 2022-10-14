Islamabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday rejected comments by a senior politician that the recent acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders in corruption cases was due to a deal with the powerful establishment.

An anti-corruption court in Lahore this week quashed a Rs 16 billion money laundering case against the prime minister and his son Hamza Shehbaz. Their acquittal came on the heels of the Islamabad High Court exonerating Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz party, in a high-profile corruption case.

Aitizaz Ahsan, a former interior minister and an estranged leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, commenting on the acquittals said this week that the “establishment” helped the Sharif family get clear of the cases of corruption.

“Bajwa sahab has rescued them (Sharif family) from conviction in cases and he has committed a big crime,” Ahsan said.

Responding to the comments, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Ahsan was a “betrayer” and his comments were due to “personal frustration”.

Asif said the PML-N leaders have always respected the Constitution and courts and the recent court verdicts have proven their innocence.

“We have proved from our words and actions that we don't want to violate the Constitution and the verdicts have been announced by the courts on merit,” he said.

The reaction by the ruling PML-N' came a day after its coalition partner PPP distanced itself from Ahsan's statement and reportedly decided to suspend his party's membership. The party said that his statement reflected his personal view and was against the party line.

Asif also said that elections would be held on time next year.

