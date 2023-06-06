Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistan government on Tuesday decided to make energy reforms a part of the budget 2023-24 in order to cut reliance on imported fuel.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a high-level meeting on energy-related budgetary proposals that focused on the generation of cheap electricity, relief for consumers, and launch of solarization projects.

“The prime minister directed inclusion of measures in the upcoming budget regarding control of power line losses and electricity theft,” according to a statement.

He also ordered the allocation of funds in the budget for the launch of wind and solar energy projects and called for the swift completion of power projects.

The meeting was informed that under the government's solarization program for public buildings, four phases had been completed successfully.

The steps taken by the government for supply of uninterrupted electricity and gas also came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, and Maryam Aurangzeb and other officials.

The government is expected to present the budget in the parliament on June 9.

