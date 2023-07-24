Faisalabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned theattack on Jamil Masih and his family. HRFP raised concern over their safety and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The attack on Jamil Masih aged 58 and his family took place in village Chak 269 of district Toba Tek Singh on May 2, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said in the press release. At the time of the attack, Jamil Masih was at the workplace doing labourer work.

Notably, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians are frequently attacked in Pakistan. It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians.

The FIR against the preparators was intentionally delayed and was not registered until May 8. Jamil Masih in the FIR stated that the perpetrators Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Noman, Sami Ullah, and Muhammad Azhar with an unknown entered their home forcefully and subjected the family members to violence, HRFP said in the press release.

While the perpetrators dragged females Nusrat Bibi and Rukhsana Bibi, they managed to escape. However, Jamil Masih's son, Umer Masih 19, was caught, according to an HRFP press release.

The perpetrators took Umer Masih to their farmhouse and beat him up. The perpetrators pulled his hair out from his head and face to make him and his family feel ashamed in front of the villagers.

Local residents Saleem Masih and Nabeel Masih witnessed the torture Umer Masih was facing and asked the reason for the violence. They requested the perpetrators to leave Umer Masih before he died.

The perpetrators alleged that Umer Masih had stolen fodder from their farms.The perpetrators let him go only on the condition that he has to tell and force his father,Jamil Masih to fulfil their demands.

Both witnesses during a fact-finding visit to family on the site of the incident shared that the perpetrators while leaving Umer Masih used abusive language and derogatory words not only against Umer Masih and his family but also against Christians, according to HRFP press release.

Jamil Masih visited the HRFP office and shared the details and reasons for the attacks onChristians. Masih spoke on who, how and why the perpetrators victimised them for some time. In an interview with HRFP, Masih further said that the perpetrators were supported by religious and political leaders as well.

The case is in the proceedings of the district and session court of Toba Tek Singh. HRFP ensured the continuity of support to them. Naveed Walter, HRFP President, in the press release, urged to make sure of the protection of victims and bring the perpetrators to justice as none of the attackers has been arrested to date.

Naveed Walter said that being influential, the police are not taking action against them. Walter further said that life threats to Jamil Masih, their family and local Christians are continued, and they are facing extreme life threats and discrimination.

Moreover, the Lahore-based Sunni terror group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) earlier announced that it will attack Christians and churches in Pakistan in retaliation for the Quran-burning incident in Sweden last week.

The group said it will also initiate suicide bombings targeting members of the minority in Pakistan. It added that it will work with like-minded terror groups in the region to attack the Christian community to avenge the Quran incident that took place in Sweden on Eid. (ANI)

