Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sisters remain determined to meet their brother at Adiala Jail, despite the ongoing tensions, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, 11 PTI workers, including Imran Khan's sisters, have voluntarily surrendered themselves. The sisters, along with PTI workers, sat down on the lawn of a wedding hall.

Among those present were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aliya Hamza, Shafqat Awan, Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, who joined Imran Khan's sisters.

Station House Officer Saddar, Owais Azim, offered to send Aleema Khan and the other sisters home, but Aleema Khan remained adamant, insisting that she will not leave without meeting her brother, Imran Khan.

She is determined to continue her protest unless granted the meeting.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denounced the media reports of the arrest of Imran Khan's sisters, as per ARY News.

According to reports, Azma Bukhari stated that the Punjab Police did not arrest any women, including founder's sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an "online car service" to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a "drama" staged to falsely show sympathy for Imran Khan.

Azma Bukhari accused the PTI leadership of orchestrating a failed show in an attempt to gain public sympathy.

Bukhari also commented on Imran Khan's conditions in jail, stating that he was living in royal comfort while his wife, Bushra Bibi, continued to demand better facilities despite receiving a 'B-class' prison status.

ARY News reported that Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier on Monday for improved jail facilities.

She filed a petition through her lawyers, who argued that as a former first lady who resided in the Prime Minister's House, she was entitled to better facilities under the law due to her standard of living and lifestyle. (ANI)

