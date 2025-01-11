Islamabad [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the opposition and the government have not contacted him to convene a meeting of negotiating committee, The Express Tribune reported.

Sadiq added that he is willing to schedule the meeting on short notice if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government make the request. He further said that the meeting could be convened within a day or two but he was not contacted by any side so far.

Ayaz Sadiq said that it was not his responsibility to arrange a meeting between PTI negotiating committee and party founder Imran Khan. He said that the government and its allies should take a decision on whether the meeting can take place.

Sadiq said that he held a phone call with PTI leader Asad Qaiser on January 4 and informed him that he had mentioned about PTI's request for a meeting to the government. He added that PTI leaders could hold direct discussions with Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah or senior government officials if necessary.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said that a meeting between the PTI founder and the government's negotiation committee had been delayed due to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's absence from the country.

As Sadiq has returned to Pakistan, Gandapur said that the meeting is expected soon, adding that individual discussions with Khan were underway, The Express Tribune reported.

Following months of political tensions, the PML-N government and the PTI started holding talks in December. The preliminary demands raised by PTI include the release of all "political prisoners" and a judicial investigation into the events of May 9 and November 26.

The first meeting between the government and the PTI took place on December 23 while the second took place on January 2. During the second round of negotiations chaired by Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI demanded more frequent access to Imran Khan to finalise a "charter of demands."

Meanwhile, the PTI has expressed willingness to extend the deadline for talks with the government beyond the January 31 deadline, Dawn reported. As the deadline given by Imran Khan-founded party was 20 days away, there were fears that dialogue would break down. However, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said talks could take place after January 31 and it was "not a big deal."

He made these remarks while speaking on DawnNewsTV programme Dusra Rukh aired on Friday, Faraz said, "The deadline is still 20 days away, and by that time, it would become clearer which way the dialogues are headed." He noted that a few days extension in the deadline won't be much of an issue in case of "positive developments" in talks. (ANI)

