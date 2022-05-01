Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the newly built Islamabad International Airport (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi constituted a team of senior officials to investigate complaints of mismanagement at the Islamabad International Airport where overseas passengers, sometimes along with their children, had to wait for hours in the long queue at the immigration counters.

This comes in the backdrop of a number of complaints of overseas passengers of five international flights coming from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and other countries being forced to wait for hours in getting their luggage due to the mismanagement of luggage handling staff of different companies. They complained about the late release and mishandling of their baggage.

Also Read | Islamic Scholars Call on Taliban to Reopen Schools for Girls in Afghanistan.

Taking cognisance of the issue the Ombudsman constituted a team of senior officers comprising Dr Inamul Haq Javed, Pervez Haleem Rajput and M Javed Chaudhary to investigate the matter, reported The Express Tribune.

Overseas passengers who had to wait for hours in the long queue along with their children at immigration counters complained about the difficulties faced by them. The committee was informed that although there were 40 counters, only 11 were operational due to a shortage of staff.

Also Read | New Zealand Reports First Omicron BA.4 Variant Case of COVID-19.

After listening to the grievances of the public, the committee submitted its preliminary report. The committee also looked into the entire process of baggage handling of overseas passengers and held meetings with the management of the airport, as per the media outlet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)