Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday decided to introduce a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman briefed reporters after a key meeting of the group in Lahore and said that the alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Khan, reported Geo News.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines Have Reached Just Half of World Population, Says Report.

Speaking during a press conference after holding a meeting of the PDM, Fazl said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to get them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring about a no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan.

"PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so," added the PDM chief.

Also Read | Pennsylvania Horror: Man Stabs 6 Family Members at Philadelphia Home, Accused Arrested.

However, he also said, "We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move."

Meanwhile, Pak opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Khan. They were planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance.

Earlier, opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan), reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)