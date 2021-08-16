Islamabad [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): Pakistan opposition parties have asked the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to brief the parliament on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The country's two major opposition parties -- the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- also asked the government to come up with a policy statement and develop a national consensus to deal with the possible consequences the nation can face after the establishment of Taliban rule in the war-torn country, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: ‘UN Must Act as Taliban Sexually Enslaves Women, Girls’.

Both party leaders said that they had been demanding the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate or a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament for the last couple of months, but so far the government had not given any serious thought to it.

In an earlier statement, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the situation in Afghanistan was changing on an hour-to-hour basis and Pakistan would have to take far-reaching decisions that would require a national consensus, but the opposition had not been taken into confidence.

Also Read | Taliban Confirms No Danger to Embassies, Foreign Nationals in Kabul.

"The Afghan situation and its regional consequences, the question of recognition of Taliban government in Kabul, the escalation of the intra-Afghan conflict into a civil war and its impact on Pakistan's internal security, the policy Pakistan needs to adopt in order to contain religious extremism and terrorism within, Pakistan's policy with reference to internally displaced persons in the eventuality of a civil war in Afghanistan and to discuss the diplomatic initiatives required to stop the world from pointing a finger at Pakistan," Rabbani said.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghanistan and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)