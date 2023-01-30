Islamabad, Jan 30 (PTI) A court in Islamabad on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case related to alleged incitement of violence against a constitutional institution.

Chaudhry, 52, a close aide of PTI party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, was last week arrested after a case was registered against him in Kohsar police station of Islamabad for threatening the top officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja after the end of his second two-day physical remand granted to the police for investigation. The magistrate rejected the police plea to extend his physical remand for a third time.

Chaudhry, a former federal minister for information and broadcasting, is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the ECP.

Chaudhry's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry talking to the media after the hearing thanked the court for not extending physical remand but demanded that his client should be treated according to the law.

The PTI leaders have rejected his arrest as politically motivated and demanded release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)