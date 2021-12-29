Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Pakistan Opposition has slammed government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan over plan to table mini-budget in National Assembly.

The opposition on Wednesday took Imran Khan's government to task over its plan to table the supplementary finance bill [mini-budget] in the National Assembly, according to Dawn.

Also Read | Taiwan Reports Another Incursion As 5 Chinese Warplanes Enter Its Air Defence Zone.

Earlier, Pakistan's federal cabinet had deferred the approval of the supplementary finance bill which was scheduled to be tabled in today's session.

Pakistan People Party (PPP)'s Member of National Assembly Raja Pervez said that inflation, unemployment and the shortage of gas and other commodities have already wreaked havoc on the people of the country.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in UK: '90% of Coronavirus Patients Admitted in ICU Have Not Taken Booster Shot', Says PM Boris Johnson.

"Now, if a mini-budget or money bill is in the offing, which would increase their difficulties, then everyone sitting in the House should resist the move," he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader (PML-N ) Khawaja Asif claimed that the state bank had become a "local branch" of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"State Bank of Pakistan governor was disguised as a "viceroy", adding that Pakistan had become a "financial colony" of international institutions," he said.

"Create national consensus on how we can get out of these issues. Things can't go on like this," he added.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri gave the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The opposition members pointed out the quorum and staged a walkout. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)