Larkana [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): One of the key opposition parties of Pakistan - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General-Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro survived an armed attack on Saturday.

He was attacked by unidentified assailants on Larkana-Mirokhan road near Kanga village, reported Dawn.

Hameedullah Siyal, the party's local spokesman, said in a statement that the attackers had placed tree trunks across the road. As soon as the vehicle carrying Maulana Soomro came to a halt there, they opened fire but luckily he remained unhurt in the attack, he said.

The attackers took to their heels when the police guards accompanying the JUI-F leader fired back at them, he said, adding that the Maulana was on his way to Mirokhan to address a scheduled congregation when the incident took place, reported Dawn.

Nasir Khalid Mehmood Soomro, JUI-F Larkana chapter's emir, condemned the attack on his brother and said it was a murderous attack and must be part of a larger conspiracy.

JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the attack on Maulana Soomro and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack. (ANI)

