Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan has ordered the elimination of the gate pass at its Tokhram border with Afghanistan after mass complaints about extortion at the passing point. The smooth crossing is allowed only through permission letters and valid visas, a media report said.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the elimination of gate pass to facilitate the movement of Afghan people to Pakistan, reported Khaama Press on Thursday.

Shehzab Arbab, Imran Khan's special assistant in the establishment, said in a tweet, "Federal cabinet took notice of complaints of illegal extortion of money from incoming Afghans on Torkham border."

Further, Arbab mentioned that Imran Khan directed smooth crossing only through permission letters and valid visas.

The suspension of the gate pass came after Islamabad closed the Chaman crossing point in the south of Afghanistan on Thursday, according to Khaama Press.

The crossing point was closed after a verbal conflict between border guards of Pakistan and Afghanistan, local residents said. (ANI)

