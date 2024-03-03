World News | Pak Parliament Calls Joint Session to Elect President on March 9

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was picked as the PM-designate, the joint session of the National Assembly was called on March 9 to elect the next president of the country, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The newly elected National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday issued the notification to summon the parliament session on March 9 at 10 am, according to the report.

Earlier, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as well as Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, filed their nomination papers for the top post, The News International reported.

The two leaders submitted their nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court. Zardari submitted two nomination papers--one from Islamabad and the second from Karachi, according to the daily.

Pakistan Senator Farooq H Naek submitted his nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court, with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as proposer for his father's bid to run for President, while Senator Farooq H Naek filed his nomination as the seconder.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq received all the nomination papers, according to the daily.

