Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that Pakistan was passing through a critical stage and urged all stakeholders to join hands to tackle the twin problems of terrorism and economy.

Addressing the commissioning parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, he said that there is a need for development of national consensus towards country's problems.

“(The) COAS stated that Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” the Army said in a statement.

He said that the maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.

The COAS appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries.

General Munir advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

He also congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

