Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the 'mastermind' behind the events that took place on May 9 which aimed to topple military leadership, reported The News International.

PM Shehbaz Sharief also said that along with PTI workers, a group of politicians, some military men and their families were also involved in May 9 violence.

Moreover, the military labelled it as a 'Black Day' in the history of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif during an interview on Geo News's programme said, "Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership."

Shehbaz further mentioned that the planners wanted "anarchy" and "war" in the country, according to The News International.

However, the government and the military have arrested and detained several PTI workers and leaders for allegedly being involved in such events.

As many as 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities of Pakistan's Punjab province in connection with the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

Following the attacks, Pakistan Army dismissed two senior officers and a lieutenant general, The News International reported.

The army's spokesperson Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said two departmental enquiries have been conducted headed by major generals and punishments were given as per the recommendations.

Whereas the PTI opposes that its members were not involved in the attacks, however, the government and military reject their claims and say they have 'irrefutable evidence' of their involvement, reported The News International.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were attacked in Pakistan. (ANI)

